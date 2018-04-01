Total Eclipse of the Supermoon Tonight!

There's a total eclipse this weekend--and it's going to be super. On Sunday evening, Jan. 20th, at 8:41 pm PST (11:41 pm EST) the shadow of our planet will engulf the full Moon, transforming the grey lunar disk into a coppery-red orb. Totality lasts for more than an hour. This graphic created by science artist Larry Koehn depicts key moments of the eclipse in the Pacific time zone:
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment