Total Eclipse of the Supermoon Tonight!

There's a total eclipse this weekend--and it's going to be super. On Sunday evening, Jan. 20th, at 8:41 pm PST (11:41 pm EST) the shadow of our planet will engulf the full Moon, transforming the grey lunar disk into a coppery-red orb. Totality lasts for more than an hour. This graphic created by science artist Larry Koehn depicts key moments of the eclipse in the Pacific time zone:













