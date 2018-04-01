The Swamp Is Everywhere, Housing Cleaning, We Will Not Be Silenced
William Barr is being questioned in his confirmation hearing, Graham is asking him some important questions. Judicial Watch is moving forward with their investigation into Clinton and Benghazi. The [DS] does not like it when Trump goes against their agenda, this is when they push for impeachment, indictment you name it they push it. Pelosi pushes back and says the SOTU should be canceled because of safety concerns, DHS counters this argument. The [DS] push their agenda in Syria, they are showing that the IS is still powerful and the US must stay in Syria, this plan will not work. Q said in a past post the Swamp is everywhere and the house needs to be cleaned. [RBG] cancels an engagement at the end of Jan, is she dead or alive?
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment