Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Brother Nathanael : I think I'm gonna throw up










defender of isreal award?? what the fcuk !? 'Similar' awards should go out to : ex-pres Mugabe; late commander Pol Pot: Idi Amin: george h w bush: Josef Stalin. A "special award" needs to be given to nikki hailey for her idiotic part. "america will not forget those who stood against us" - but WE (the rest of the world) will not forget your threats.﻿






The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...