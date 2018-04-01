The Central Banks Exposed, Growth Slowing, Global Economic Disaster
Sears is closing 80 more stores in March. Manufacturing has declined. Trump tweeted that the gas prices are low, Trump is using all the tricks the DS and the CB have used in the past. He lowered the gas prices to keep the economy moving along while he prepares for the transition. The central bankers have warned us about the global slow down, they are pointing the finger at Trump trying to blame him, but World Bank explains why we are seeing a global slowdown and it has do with debt. Trump and Q have told us that gold will bring down the Fed.
