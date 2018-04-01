The Agenda Behind The Shutdown, It’s Not What You Think
EU is willing to extend the BREXIT but will not change the agreement. What the EU wants is for May to convince her government to go along with the deal. The government shutdown might not be what everyone thinks it is. Trump promised to drain the swamp, this is the economic swamp that is a burden on the American taxpayers. Government is to big, to bloated, and many who are in government are part of the [DS] apparatus that's been building for years.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment