Sir David Attenborough on Overpopulation
Malthusians: Please depopulate yourselves. There aren't too many people. There are more empty houses than homeless people. There are plenty of resources, just too much hoarding and an artificial scarcity of access to resources created by fiat currency. You're not concerned with there being too many people. You are concerned with losing control over people with fiat currency. You use overpopulation as an excuse to murder people that you have no use for, or who wish to discontinue using fiat currency. It is overpopulated in urban areas because that is where the financial opportunity resides. That too, is artificial.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
