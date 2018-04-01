Bloody Moon! Will Trump Announce The Rebuilding Of The Third Temple? - Gaddafi Knew!
In 587 B.C. the Babylonians conquered the southern kingdom of Judah, destroyed the temple (First Temple) in Jerusalem, and took many Jews to Babylonia as prisoners. In 539 B.C. King Cyrus of Persia conquered Babylonia, and he allowed the Jewish exiles to return to Judah the next year. The Jews then rebuilt their temple (Second Temple).” Roman Rule – “In 63 B.C., the Romans conquered Judah, also called Judea, and made it a Roman province. Roman rule was so harsh that many Jews left Judea to escape its domination. The Jews revolted in 66 A.D. and drove out the Romans for a brief time. But in 70 A.D., the Roman General Titus conquered Jerusalem, destroyed the Second Temple, and took many Jewish captives to Rome. A memorial called the Arch of Titus in Rome symbolizes the Roman victory over the Jews. The Western Wall in Jerusalem (Wailing Wall) is all that remains of the ancient temple.” Next month, a super blood moon will pass over the U.S. capital on a Jewish holiday in a manner that one pastor argues connects to a prophecy in Zechariah, creating a link between Donald Trump and Persian King Cyrus building the Jewish Temple. On January 21, a confluence of worlds will take place when a lunar eclipse passes over Washington D.C. It is expected that this eclipse will have the proper conditions to create a blood moon in which the moon has a distinctly reddish tint. If so, this blood moon will be a supermoon, which occurs when the moon is at its perigee, the point in its month-long elliptical orbit brings it closest to Earth. At that time, the moon appears up to 14 percent bigger and 30 percent brighter than at its apogee, its furthest point from Earth. This upcoming blood moon will coincide with the Jewish holiday of Tu B’Shevat (the 15th day of the Hebrew month Shevat), the arboreal New Year and the second anniversary of Donald Trump’s inauguration as President. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu lavished praise on US President Donald Trump for, declaring Jerusalem as Israel’s capital In doing so, the Israeli leader likened Trump to King Cyrus. Question is, will Trump now go further after declaring Jerusalem as the capital of Israel? Will he declare his support for the rebuilding of the third temple?
Posted by Politico Cafe
