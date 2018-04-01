Silver Lining In The Government Shutdown

A shocker article in the Daily Caller this week blew the lid on what
it's really like among all those "public servants" working in the
Federal bureaucracy: about 85 percent of them do nothing at all related
to their jobs. With thousands of "workers" furloughed, the government
offices are actually working better than ever. Is there a lesson in this
somewhere???
