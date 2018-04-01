Ron Paul: Deep State ‘more powerful than presiden

Rick Sanchez reports on the combination of big media, political establishments, and military and corporate interests whose power exceeds that of the President. He discusses this “deep state” with former congressman Dr. Ron Paul. Then RT America correspondent Michele Greenstein joins to explain how these interests undermine democratic governments for the sake of profit.
