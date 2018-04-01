House Passes Bill Preventing Trump From Leaving NATO, Tells Allies To Step Up
The US House of Representatives has passed a bill to prevent President Donald Trump from withdrawing the country from NATO, but called on European allies to pay their dues – just like Trump has demanded. The bipartisan NATO Support Act was passed on Tuesday in a 357-22 vote that reiterated US commitment to the military bloc and included a provision that rejects any effort made by the president to withdraw from it, banning funding for such actions.
Posted by Politico Cafe
