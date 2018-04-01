China May Replace US as World Largest Retailer
The White House has denied reports that it canceled talks with Chinese trade officials. China is set to surpass US as the world’s largest retail market as soon as the current year. Economist and co-founder of Democracy at Work Prof. Richard Wolff joins News.Views.Hughes to weigh in on the changing US-China trade relationship. He argues that the US-China trade war is too narrow in scope to address the extreme disparity between Chinese and US growth, and that “Chinese state socialism” has proven itself more successful than anyone anticipated.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment