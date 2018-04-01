GOLD & SILVER VS. THE $250 TRILLION SEA OF DEBT -- Rich Munson
When priced in many currencies around the globe, the gold price is already at all time highs, just not when priced in the US Dollar. But with the US national debt ready to pass the $22 TRILLION mark and with the global derivatives Ponzi ready to implode, will 2019 be the year for gold and silver - and for those who mine the stuff? Rich Munson the CEO of Sandspring Resources LTD joins me to discuss it and his company's 10 million ounce gold project.
Posted by Politico Cafe
