[DS] Just Got Played, Remember Think Mirror
NYT makes a major correction with the story about Manafort, still no Russian collusion. Trump hits the press hard with fake reporting. The [DS] is now going after Trump tax returns, Grassley blocks. Lindsey Graham says Mueller and Barr best friends, coincidence? Rosenstein will exit once Mueller report is out or when Barr is in. During Trumps televised speech at TV station edited what he said. France make an announcement that they will now withdraw their troops from Syria . The [DS] is pushing everything they have they are showing their hand, the Patriots are in control, wait for it, wait for it, Boom.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment