Do The Wall And Government Shutdown Justify A National Emergency?





 The words "National Emergency" should send shivers down the spine of anyone that values their liberty. At the same time, these words are music to the ears of those who lust after power. President Trump's threats to rule by fiat should not be taken lightly. Ron Paul discuses on today's Liberty Report.











