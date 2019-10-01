Do The Wall And Government Shutdown Justify A National Emergency?
The words "National Emergency" should send shivers down the spine of
anyone that values their liberty. At the same time, these words are
music to the ears of those who lust after power. President Trump's
threats to rule by fiat should not be taken lightly. Ron Paul discuses
on today's Liberty Report.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment