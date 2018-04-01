CNN Inadvertently Describes ITSELF as an "ONLINE SMEAR MACHINE!
These people are SO desperate to cover their tracks that they can't even help identify themselves as they lay the moniker "fake news" on others. It's QUITE interesting to watch them disintegrate in their jealousy over alternative media. The internet has changed EVERYTHING!
