China Has Built An Antennae Five Times The Size Of New York City
China has completed construction of a secretive project to build a giant antennae five times the size of New York City. The experimental radio antennae is rumoured to have taken 13 years to finish and will communicate long range with military submarines. Extremely low frequency radio waves (ELF waves) will be emitted by the machine which will send messages to subs hundreds of metres underwater. The Wireless Electro-magnetic Method (WEM) project is officially pegged for use on earthquake and mineral detection and but has clear potential applications for the military.
