Brexit crisis -- Debate
A referendum between Remain and No Deal? That’s attractive because the polls suggest that Remain would romp home, and it would properly settle the question. But if No Deal was to win? The morning after, politicians would solemnly declare they respect the result and will now prepare to implement it. 3 years later, they’ll still be in total paralysis trying to work out how to not do it. No one will ever implement that, so it would be pointless to have it on any ballot. It’s too ridiculous, like a mandate to nuke Wales. A general election would be a pointless distraction, as both parties are split. The usual left / right divide, in the Brexit context, is like using a rubber chicken to bang a nail into a wall. The result would be a mealy-mouthed campaign where all politicians had to try and be all things to all people, and at the end of it we’d be facing exactly the same choices as now. The Norway+ route? Hard to imagine who would actually want that. If MPs couldn’t swallow the backstop, how will they feel about the enshrined, permanent vassalage that Norway+ brings? This would meant that we keep freedom of movement, can never diverge from the EU on trade, are subject to almost every EU law, keep paying in money forever, but with zero say or veto over anything they impose on us. That’s a bigger insult to the spirit of the Leave vote than both Remain and May’s deal. It solves nothing, and wouldn’t last. Only one realistic option is left standing, then: parliament unilaterally revokes article 50, and we bin Brexit. The Leavers can then regroup and come back with a new Brexit plan that takes account of everything we’ve learned in the past 3 years. May’s deal was the only realistic Brexit. MPs chose to kill it, so they now need to follow the logic of their own actions and hit the eject button. There’s no other options left.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment