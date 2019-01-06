6 SIGNS You May Have ALIEN DNA

The Human Genome Project was completed in 2003 and was set up in order to discover more about our "human blueprint",where some scientists believe human DNA did not originate on this planet. The scientists found that 97% of the non-coding sequences, also known as “junk DNA,” couldn't be explained by evolution. Where most of us have Neanderthal DNA,that is just a small part of us and if that is the case, does it not make sense that if aliens have been visiting earth for thousands of years there is a good possibility that they have been tinkering with our DNA to help us in our advancements. Consider the amount of people that claim they have been abducted and they describe the various types of aliens that had operated on them. Today let’s explore these 6 SIGNS that You May Have ALIEN CODED DNA!
