Will Trump dismantle WTO?

Members of the World Trade Organization met in Geneva, Switzerland to
discuss the future of US trade policy. China and the EU accused the US
of putting the WTO at risk through protectionist policies. Japan,
Switzerland and Canada also accused Washington of unfair practices. RT
America’s Sara Montes de Oca reports. Then former USTR official Steve
Gill joins to share his insights
