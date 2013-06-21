Will Climate Change Trigger A Global Economic Crisis?

Ashlee Banks reports on the UN Climate Change Summit, which took place in Katowice, Poland on Monday, with its main take-away that climate change must be tackled or it will trigger a global economic crisis. Ashlee talks to Richard Wolff, Professor of Economics & International Affairs & Co-Founder of “Democracy at Work,” about the inevitability of a financial crash and how global warming will make it worse.
