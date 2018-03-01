Why Trump Decided to Leave Syria,

President Trump made a surprise Presidential Christmas visit to troops
in Iraq last week just a day after his surprise decision to pull out of
Syria. Of course, the MSM immediately dubbed his decision a foreign
policy blunder, but is it?
Everyone wondered what the reaction of the troops would be. Well, here’s
some cell phone camera footage shot by Sara Huckabee Sanders on site in
Iraq:
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment