Who Will Get The Blame For The Collapse?

Whenever you put government in charge, you get a big mess. That's exactly what we have. President Trump campaigned against a "big, fat, ugly bubble," and then took ownership of it. Big mistake. The Fed has twisted the economy into a Gordian Knot, and has painted itself into a corner. There will be a lot blame coming from every direction. The answer, as always, is liberty.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment