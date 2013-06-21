The FALL Of Huawei - CFO Arrested In Canada!
Josh Sigurdson talks with author and economic analyst John Sneisen about the fall of Huawei as the share price continues a tail spin following the arrest of CFO Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada at the extradition request of the United States. The tech behemoth out of China has been unrolling the 5G network in the country and has been growing at a rapid rate world wide. Now, countless countries are banning the company and investigating it for "spying". Of course governments are calling a tech company out for spying while literally spying at a far more vast rate. Huawei is being removed from BT in the UK as countries push inquiries against the giant. China is not happy about this recent development and are putting Canada and the United States on blast as trade sanctions and tariffs risk vast market restriction.
Posted by Politico Cafe
