US, Europe, China, Russia & Others Prepare For The Transition, Tick Tock
Job growth slows, wage growth misses, the number of people out of the workforce is at 1976 lows. House flipping is at an all time low, this is an indicator that the housing market is slowing down. Trump indicates that the negotiations are going well with China. Manufacturing increases but we need about 5 million more manufacturing jobs to get us back to 1979 levels. The Fed is slowly raising rates to crash the economy, part of the plan. Countries are preparing to make a move away from the the central bank dollar.
