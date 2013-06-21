Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

Ron Paul: Arrest of Huawei exec will leave US powerless & broke






 The US sparked an international incident when they ordered the arrest of Meng Wangzhou, CFO of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. By most indications, Huawei is being punished for selling communications equipment to Iran. Former US congressman Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas) tells Rick Sanchez about the consequences of Meng’s arrest and problems in US foreign policy vis-à-vis Iran.









The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...