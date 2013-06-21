Ron Paul: Arrest of Huawei exec will leave US powerless & broke
The US sparked an international incident when they ordered the arrest of
Meng Wangzhou, CFO of Chinese telecom giant Huawei. By most
indications, Huawei is being punished for selling communications
equipment to Iran. Former US congressman Dr. Ron Paul (R-Texas) tells
Rick Sanchez about the consequences of Meng’s arrest and problems in US
foreign policy vis-à-vis Iran.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment