US, China engaged in escalating trade war
The United States and China have clashed at the World Trade Organization blaming each other for undermining the multilateral trading system. The US Ambassador to the W-T-O accused China of seeking to QUOTE outright steal technology in strategic industries and dump its products on American markets. Dennis Shea added that this is not acceptable. A Chinese official reacted by saying the US government’s reckless actions are the root of the crisis at the global trading system. Hu Ying-zhi hoped that mutual respect will contribute to the stability of the global economy. Washington and Beijing have been engaged in an escalating trade war since President Donald Trump took office in 2017.
