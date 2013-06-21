The walls are closing in on the Clintons, and that's not "fake news",
it's a fact. Corey Lynn from CoreysDigs.com joins me to discuss the
swamp in Arkansas, home of the Clinton crime family - and many deep
state criminals who are being investigated, arrested and sentenced to
prison terms.
