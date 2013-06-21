History Is Written By The Winners

Who gets to write the history textbooks? Where do the history teachers
learn about history? What documents are allowed into the historical
record, and what documents are excluded? These are not merely academic
questions, they go right to the heart of the question of history itself.
Join James Corbett for today's edition of The Corbett Report and an
in-depth exploration of the formation of the historical record about
World War One.
