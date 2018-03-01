The Truth Slips Out, [DS] [CB] Begin To Counter Patriots Economic Plan
The housing market continues to decline, pending homes sales have now crashed to their lowest point in the last 4 years. The Fed will continue to raise rates until the entire system rips itself apart, this is plan, patriots are in control. CNBC slipped out with the idea that the Fed propped up the stock market with QE, then laughed about it to correct the slip up. The MSM begins their narrative of why the economy is going to fail next year, the fingers are pointing at Trump, but the narrative control is with the patriots.
