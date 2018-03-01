Problems that created 2008 crisis are now bigger than ever
Auto-loan delinquencies higher now than 2008 recession. Corporate debt double that of 2008. Credit and debt higher than 2008. It’s over, this credit and debts system is dying globally, it’s not just the US. It’s russia it’s europe it’s china
