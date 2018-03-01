Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

The robots are coming. Will they work with us?





In the latest installment of our Future of Work series, Miles O’Brien visits MIT’s Interactive Robotics Laboratory to understand the “new species” of robots scientists are designing to work alongside humans safely. Though the devices often excel at repetitive tasks, will they will be able to function just as well in dynamic environments, such as the faced-paced world of health care?









