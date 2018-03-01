The robots are coming. Will they work with us?

In the latest installment of our Future of Work series, Miles O’Brien
visits MIT’s Interactive Robotics Laboratory to understand the “new
species” of robots scientists are designing to work alongside humans
safely. Though the devices often excel at repetitive tasks, will they
will be able to function just as well in dynamic environments, such as
the faced-paced world of health care?
