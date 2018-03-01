George H. W. Bush, The Legacy of a Globalist - Adam Green
The mainstream media has been doing nothing but praising George H.W. Bush's internationalism in recent days since his passing. We take an honest look at the conspiracies, wars, secret societies, drug smuggling and the globalist business that Herbert Walker Bush was involved in during his lifetime. Adam Green from Know More News joins us to talk about the New World Order and what they really want. In part two of the show, exclusive for members, we discuss "Poppy's" deregulation of Monsanto, his involvement in 9/11 together with the Saudi-Israeli alliance and his enthusiasm for Zionism. We also get an update on the latest developments of the Sanhedrin and their aspiration to build the Third Temple in Jerusalem at the Dome of the Rock.
Adam Green
