The Debate - U.S. Wall Impasse
“we either build the wall or we close the border. closing the southern border is a “profit making operation”. that’s how president Donald trump threatened congress regarding the impasse on the mexico border funding. it’s the 8th day of the partial govt. shutdown and the wall of distrust still stands tall between legislators and the president. trump insists he will not accept an extension of funding for closed govt agencies unless it contains 5 billion dollars for the border wall. parliament will soon assume a new makeup with democrats in majority. what’s the prospect of mr. trump’s border wall funding? what’ll become of migrants stranded at the border? Before starting tonight’s Debate, let me cross over to New York where Press TV's Susan Modaress is standing by to give us an update on the wall impasse in Washington.
