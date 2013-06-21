The Collapse Is Confirmed!
The most incredible video of the imminent economic collapse and the next Great Depression. President Trump reportedly shrugged off concerns over the ballooning national debt, telling senior advisers in an early 2017 meeting "Yeah, but I won't be here" when presented with "charts and graphics layout out the numbers and showing a "hockey stick" spike in the national debt and causing dollar collapse “in the not too distant future.” Trump exactly know that the economic collapse is imminent and he “won't be here” at that time. The economy is collapsing under the unbearable weight of debt. “We won’t be able to call it a recession, it’s going to be worse than the Great Depression,” said economic commentator Peter Schiff, forecasting a major economic collapse as early as the tail end of the Trump presidency’s first term. “The US economy is in so much worse shape than it was a decade ago. I think we are going to have a dollar collapse — you think the Turkish lira looks bad now, wait till you see when the dollar is imploding and we have a sovereign debt crisis in the US” How bad will the next crash be? Stocks will fall over 50%, that means a major stock market crash, Jim Rogers says, just as it has in previous bear markets. He predicts the next financial collapse will be the worst in his lifetime. Former budget director for the Reagan White House, David Stockman recently raised a red flag when he declared an economic collapse is imminent. He went on to say: “There surely is a doozy just around the bend.” Scott Minerd, Chairman of Investments and Global Chief Investment Officer of Guggenheim Partners, warns: “The stock markets are potentially on a collision course for disaster … once we reach a peak we’ll probably see a 40% stock market crash.” But there is one distinct warning that should send chills down your spine … that of famed economist Ted Bauman. Bauman and his team correctly predicted the economic collapse of 1999 and 2007. Bauman now warns: “There are three key economic indicators screaming SELL. They don’t imply that a 70% stock market crash is looming, it’s already at our doorstep.”
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment