Inside Gilets Jaunes - 8 Décembre 2018

Catholic ethics, greek philosophy of empiricism and Roman codified Law is what created Latin Civilization known as well as Western Civilization. This civilization does not exist since the end of Belle Epoque and start of WW1 and if “Westerners” will not fight back to restore those foundations of our civilization we may never see it again.
