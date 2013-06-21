The clock is ticking. When will the 1st alarm ring?
The Deep State and the elite have been planning this for a long time, years! Remember if you walk 10 miles in the woods you have to walk 10 miles to get out of the woods! Stuff is happening and it is going to go down I can just feel it! We want what we want when we want it! But we do have to be patient, there are good people and lives at risk!
