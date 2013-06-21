Russia's Next Revolution: Robots To Replace Humans In The Russian Mines!
Fully automated factories which work without human intervention and
don't pollute the environment will be opened in the Far North in the
coming years. At the moment, people have to work there in the harshest
conditions because of the severe climate, first and foremost. Today,
Nornickel's CEO, Vladimir Potanin, told Vladimir Putin how the Russian
industry of extracting precious metals will develop.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment