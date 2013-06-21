Roger Stone: I Will Never Bear False Witness Against This President
Roger Stone is a great example of how a man can redeem his reputation by standing up for what is right. Thank you OpenMind for showcasing Mr Stones newly found honor. This is my very humble opinion, because I have never met Stone, but have heard stories of his dubious past.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment