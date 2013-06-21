Related Posts Plugin for WordPress, Blogger...

‘Crazy uncertainty’ good politics for Trump but bad for US – Richard Wolff





 The Dow recovered from a 785 point plummet today, and by the closing bell were down 79 points. Critics say that uncertainty over Trump’s unpredictable trade policies are to blame for a disappointing and erratic stock market. Prof. Richard Wolff, economist and founder of Democracy at Work, joins Scottie Nell Hughes to share his insights.






