‘Crazy uncertainty’ good politics for Trump but bad for US – Richard Wolff
The Dow recovered from a 785 point plummet today, and by the closing
bell were down 79 points. Critics say that uncertainty over Trump’s
unpredictable trade policies are to blame for a disappointing and
erratic stock market. Prof. Richard Wolff, economist and founder of
Democracy at Work, joins Scottie Nell Hughes to share his insights.
