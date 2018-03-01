Q anon Censorship proof (Class action-able?)

Just taking 5 minutes to lay out the fact that YouTube is clearly
censoring anything to do with q and on, even though I'm not breaking any
of their laws, or their rules for Community guidelines, it's pretty
obvious when you make a video titled something not related to Q Anon and
it has no issues, the second that I change it to Q Anon in the title
it's immediately flagged
