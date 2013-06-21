Our World in 2019.. The Scary Truth! (Mark of The Beast)
Millions of people are already walking all over the world with smart watches which do the same thing as these Imbedded microchips to keep people under control, the only difference is the that you take your Android or Apple Watch at night to recharge it, but then you wear your watch all day long the next day. Most of you are already there, the fact that you keep a cellphone near you all the time, might as well just get the implanted microchip.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment