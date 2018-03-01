MSM Fell For It, Everything Is Going As Planned, Timing Is Everything

Trump played the MSM and actually visited the troops in Iraq and other bases, timing is everything. Giuliani is pushing the idea that Mueller needs to be investigated for deleted the text messages of the FBI agents. Judicial Watch receives info that Obama knew about the Benghazi attack. Saudi Arabia reshuffles its cabinet. Russia and Turkey holding high level meeting. Russia says that Assad should receive territory held by US. UAE opens their embassy in Damascus after 7 years of being closed.
