Massive Drawdown of Physical Gold | Rob Kirby

When proprietary ​analyst of precious metals and former credit derivatives trader Rob Kirby informs us that an epic amount of physical precious metals is being withdrawn and memory-holed using off-market transactions, we sit up and take notice. The adage to "ignore their words and follow the money" leads us into a piercing expose of: - the Comex as an "operational crime scene," - the G20 summit as a sign of the breakup of nationalists vs. globalists, - the government imposed hikes on oil & gas in France and the leading edge of hyperinflation contagion, and - the Deutchebank investigation as a wedge between the US and the EU.







