Massive Drawdown of Physical Gold | Rob Kirby

\
When proprietary analyst of precious metals and former credit
derivatives trader Rob Kirby informs us that an epic amount of physical
precious metals is being withdrawn and memory-holed using off-market
transactions, we sit up and take notice.
The adage to "ignore their words and follow the money" leads us into a
piercing expose of:
- the Comex as an "operational crime scene,"
- the G20 summit as a sign of the breakup of nationalists vs.
globalists,
- the government imposed hikes on oil & gas in France and the
leading edge of hyperinflation contagion, and
- the Deutchebank investigation as a wedge between the US and the EU.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment