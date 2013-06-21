LA's Homeless Surge & Merkel Steps Down: VICE News
This is the December 6, 2018 FULL EPISODE of VICE News Tonight on HBO. 1:56 Germany’s ‘Eternal Chancellor’ - and the de facto leader of Europe - is stepping down. But German is politically fractured, and the Europe that Merkel has molded is collapsing alongside her political career. 9:44 American coal consumption is now at its lowest level in 39 years. And no new plants have come online since 2014. 12:00 Will the U.S. actually put human rights first even if Trump is dragging its feet with the Khashoggi case? 16:09 LA’s homelessness problem is notorious. In 2017, the homeless population had climbed to more 55,000 people. Voters approved Measure H to give the city another tool beyond street sweeps. The measure added a new sales tax to fund services for the homeless. 21:07 Anderson .Paak is the latest critic in the music corner, reviewing the latest music, including holiday hits.
Posted by Politico Cafe
