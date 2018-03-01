Jerome Corsi: “I’ve Got Evidence That the FBI and Mueller’s Team Are Now Harassing My Family”
Cristina LAila for the Gateway Pundit reports, Conservative journalist,
Dr. Jerome Corsi says Robert Mueller’s team and the FBI is harassing his
family after the special counsel questioned him for over 40 hours about
his ‘inside sources’ at WikiLeaks and alleged advance knowledge Julian
Assange was going to release John Podesta’s emails.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment