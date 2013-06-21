Iran, Turkey And Russia Made Donald Trump Pull Out Of Syria - Israel And Saudi Arabia On Alert!
Turkey, US to hold working group for east of Euphrates - YPG are based there, all of a sudden this area is of paramount importance. Are we expecting another confrontation? Mountain of gold? Let's wait and see.... The US considers the YPG and PKK terrorist organisations as allies, and Turkey considers them enemies. A lot of political commentators have said Saudi Arabia has been funding US backed PKK in northern Syria - Therefore, going back to my tweet on the 6th of December, it seems Washington and Turkey struck a deal, to allow Turkey to conduct operations into Syria, drone footage shows YPG/PKK terrorists digging trenches and tunnels in the northern Syrian city of Ayn al-Arab, near Turkey's border. On the bright side, Saudi Arabia is now losing influence in the Syrian war, but on the dark side, we can't be sure how far the Turkish operation may go. It was only a few months ago, Turkey and the US were engaged in a economical war, where we saw the Turkish Lira tumble, however, with the Jamal Khashoggi incident, Turkey has managed to leash the Americans and this is what it's all about. It's not that America has won in Syria, in fact they have lost, because Bashar is still in power... The battle we are witnessing right now with the US pull out, diminishing Saudi influence in the region, and the Turkish operation, The battle between monarchical and republican Islam which goes back to the Cold War, when Arab monarchies backed by Western powers saw secular and sometimes socialist Muslim states as their main rivals. Just a day ago The Geneva agreement was signed off by the Turkish foreign minister, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, and Iran’s Javad Zarif, underlining how the West, Saudi Arabia and Israeli Secret Intelligence Service also known as ISIS have lost control of the Syrian crisis to the trio of countries in the Astana Group. Despite what the mainstream media says, those three are starting to work closer and closer. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is concerned about the US decision to pull its forces out of Syria , but he's told the Israhelli Ziopig nation that US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had assured him that the US will continue to influence events in Syria. That's only because, even though some troops may pull out, the US bases will still be there. Russian eastern Mediterranean naval presence is growing. Russia secured for itself the naval base at Tarsus and the air base at Khmeimim in Syria, by intervening successfully in the Syrian civil war. Cyprus and Egypt also allow Russia use of their ports. Jerusalem Post Opinion IRAN, TURKEY, RUSSIA THREATEN ISRAEL IN EASTERN MEDITERRANEAN The Russian eastern Mediterranean naval presence is growing. Russia secured for itself the naval base at Tarsus and the air base at Khmeimim in Syria. Share on facebook Share on twitter A TURKISH national flag hangs in the foreground as drilling vessel ‘Fatih’ is seen off the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya, Turkey, in October. The fifth Cypriot-Greek-Israeli summit will take place in Beersheba on December 20. While much of Israel’s attention is focused on Iran’s proxies on the country’s northern and southern borders, this high-level trilateral meeting is a noteworthy strategic event. Hezbollah in Lebanon, Iranian militias in Syria, and Hamas in Gaza are serious military challenges along Israel’s northern and southern borders. They contribute to a new emerging threat in the eastern Mediterranean. Each of these bad actors is under Iranian influence.
Posted by Politico Cafe
