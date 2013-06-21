Global 5G WIFI IS Coming - What You NEED To Know!
A global wifi network is currently being implemented that will one day be inescapable. This global wifi network will track the “internet of things” while also monitoring every aspects of our lives for the purposes of control. In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth speaks with John Sneisen of World Alternative Media about how this system will be implanted, what it’s going to look like and more importantly what you can do as an individual to protect yourself moving forward.
Posted by Politico Cafe
