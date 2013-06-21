China Threatens Canada Over Huawei Arrest | China Uncensored
China’s furious with Canada for arresting the CFO of Huawei, China’s biggest private company with shady links to the CCP and a possible agenda to undermine American national security. Chinese officials expressed their fury at the arrest of Meng Wanzhou by threatening to punish Canada. Or did they? On today’s China Uncensored, we try to puzzle out China’s bizarre warning to Canada over the arrest.
