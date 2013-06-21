Gerald Celente - Top 10 Mega-Trends of 2019

The hypocrisy from this completely corrupted Z.O.G has reached a level that makes it hard to even want to pay attention. Mr. Monsanto has got to be one of the worst human beings on the face of the planet! But as is so typical for the clown show out of the District of Corruption, profits over people, death over life, war over peace and evil over good. If it wasn't so tragic, it would be fucking hilarious.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
No comments:
Post a Comment