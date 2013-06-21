France: Armoured vehicles deployed on Parisian streets as 'Yellow Vests' protests continue
Clashes between the "Yellow Vests" and police continued in Paris on Saturday afternoon, with more than 700 people reportedly arrested and security forces deploying tear gas on protesters. Demonstrators responded by launching back tear gas and cars were set alight, while police armoured vehicles rolled through the streets to restore order. This is the fourth week of "Yellow vests" protests, which turned into the worst urban rioting in decades in the French capital. The Yellow Vest movement emerged last month after French President Emmanuel Macron announced hikes in fuel taxes to encourage a transition towards greener energy. The French government have now suspended the prices hikes but protests continue nevertheless.
The Financial Armageddon Economic Collapse Blog tracks trends and forecasts , futurists , visionaries , free investigative journalists , researchers , Whistelblowers , truthers and many more
Posted by Politico Cafe
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment